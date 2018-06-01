  • Crews waiting for sulfur to cool after tanker explosion on I-55, 3 injured

    Traffic is moving again after a hazardous crash and explosion shut down Interstate-55 for hours. 

    According to Batesville police, the northbound and southbound sides will only have one lane open.

    Two officers and the driver were injured in the crash. The driver is currently fighting for their life; The officers were injured while trying to rescue the driver. Police said the tanker exploded as they tried to pull him from the fire.  

    Officials must wait until the sulfur cools below 300 degrees Fahrenheit because the sulfur could reignite. Also, water can not be used because it will create a hazardous gas. 

