Crews waiting for sulfur to cool after tanker explosion on I-55, 3 injured

The latest on the victim's condition and traffic condition, LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Traffic is moving again after a hazardous crash and explosion shut down Interstate-55 for hours.
Related: 18-wheeler runs off I-55 and bursts into flames, officers injured while rescuing driver
According to Batesville police, the northbound and southbound sides will only have one lane open.
Two officers and the driver were injured in the crash. The driver is currently fighting for their life; The officers were injured while trying to rescue the driver. Police said the tanker exploded as they tried to pull him from the fire.
Officials must wait until the sulfur cools below 300 degrees Fahrenheit because the sulfur could reignite. Also, water can not be used because it will create a hazardous gas.
Trending stories:
- MUST SEE: Woman named Crystal Methvin arrested for possession of crystal meth
- Woman watched Tennessee deputy's murder, hid under house according to police
- Jury awards 4 cents to family of black man killed by deputy in own garage
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}