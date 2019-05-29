Crews working to extinguish house fire in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Crews are working to extinguish a house fire in Raleigh.
Investigators were called to the scene around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
The house on fire is located on Deluth Avenue in Parkway Village.
Authorities told FOX13 the cause of the fire could possibly be electrical.
Officials said the homeowners were able to get out of the house safely.
While on the scene, FOX13 crews noticed smoke coming from a house near the current home that's on fire. First responders are now working to learn the cause of the smoke coming from that house.
No firefighters have been injured at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, watch Good Morning Memphis for updates on the investigation.
