2 firefighters suffer heat exhaustion battling house fire in Lakeland

    LAKELAND, Tenn. - Two firefighters were injured with heat exhaustion battling a house fire in Lakeland Thursday.

    The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home on Lighthouse Lane.

    According to Shelby County fire officials, the homeowner was inside when the fire started. 

    Officials did not confirm the cause of the fire, but they believe a grill starting in the back may have been a factor.

    The house was a total loss, officials said, but it was contained to the one home. 

    Multiple companies from Shelby County and Arlington responded to the fire. 

    No civilians were hurt during the fire. 

