Crews working to fix dam breach near Oxford

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Crews in north Mississippi are working to fix a dam breach in a subdivision.
The dam breached in Northpointe at a man-made lake near Oxford, Miss.
Neighbors told FOX13 it happened Saturday morning, with water rushing in and expanding the hole created by severe storms.
Lafayette County crews taped off the area and blocked off a bridge while working.
When FOX13 crews arrived, no water was rushing and the area looked to be stable.
Cars could get around and the subdivision loops around to avoid the dam.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
