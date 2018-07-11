Crews working to repair water main break in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Germantown.
According to Public Works officials, the main break happened underneath the street apron at Farmington Boulevard and Cordes Road on Wednesday.
Crews said water will need to be shut off in the “surrounding area” in order to make repairs.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright's attorneys removed from case, say they can no longer represent her
- Husband finds wife, lover dead while having sex in garage, police say
- Young father found dead on driveway in Covington, victim identified
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
Customers will be without water for around 2-3 hours as repairs are made.
Outages will be isolated on Farmington Boulevard from Cordes Road to Allen Court, the office park and Cameron Brown Park.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}