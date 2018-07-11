  • Crews working to repair water main break in Germantown

    Updated:

    GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Crews are working to repair a water main break in Germantown. 

    According to Public Works officials, the main break happened underneath the street apron at Farmington Boulevard and Cordes Road on Wednesday. 

    Crews said water will need to be shut off in the “surrounding area” in order to make repairs. 

    Trending stories:

    Customers will be without water for around 2-3 hours as repairs are made. 

    Outages will be isolated on Farmington Boulevard from Cordes Road to Allen Court, the office park and Cameron Brown Park. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories