  • Crews working to restore power in Whitehaven

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Around 900 people are still without power Tuesday across Memphis after severe storms rolled through the Mid-South. 

    And thousands are beyond frustrated due to the 100-plus heat index, especially in Whitehaven, where many residents have been struggling to stay cool.

    “It’s unbearable,” said Tommy Denton, a resident in Whitehaven. “Every time you call MLGW, they tell you it’ll be on about 9:30 this morning.”

    Denton and his 75-year-old mother haven’t had power since Saturday’s storms. 

    Trending stories:

    They had to throw away their food on Tuesday, and said it felt warmer than the 100-degree temperatures inside their home.

    FOX13 reached out to MLGW, and they said power would likely be restored by 3:30 p.m. 

    Crews were also working to remove trees and clear debris from those neighborhoods.  

    Full restoration of power for those affected by the storms is still set for Wednesday. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories