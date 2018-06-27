Crews working to restore power in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Around 900 people are still without power Tuesday across Memphis after severe storms rolled through the Mid-South.
And thousands are beyond frustrated due to the 100-plus heat index, especially in Whitehaven, where many residents have been struggling to stay cool.
“It’s unbearable,” said Tommy Denton, a resident in Whitehaven. “Every time you call MLGW, they tell you it’ll be on about 9:30 this morning.”
Denton and his 75-year-old mother haven’t had power since Saturday’s storms.
They had to throw away their food on Tuesday, and said it felt warmer than the 100-degree temperatures inside their home.
FOX13 reached out to MLGW, and they said power would likely be restored by 3:30 p.m.
Crews were also working to remove trees and clear debris from those neighborhoods.
Full restoration of power for those affected by the storms is still set for Wednesday.
