Cricket Wireless employee robbed at gunpoint in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 spoke with a Cricket Wireless employee who was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.
She was robbed in the 2800 block of Perkins Rd.
"24 hours ago, I was robbed at gunpoint," Leslie Ruiz told FOX13.
Authorities say a man walked into the Cricket store and pulled a gun on Ruiz.
"He was like, 'give me all the money in the register!' Obliviously I wasn't going to stop him. He had a gun in my face," Ruiz said.
Leslie said she was trying to sell a phone to a customer when it all happened. She said a robbery happened at the same store back in April.
