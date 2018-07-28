  • Cricket Wireless employee robbed at gunpoint in Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 spoke with a Cricket Wireless employee who was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

    She was robbed in the 2800 block of Perkins Rd.

    "24 hours ago, I was robbed at gunpoint," Leslie Ruiz told FOX13.

    Authorities say a man walked into the Cricket store and pulled a gun on Ruiz.

    "He was like, 'give me all the money in the register!' Obliviously I wasn't going to stop him. He had a gun in my face," Ruiz said.

    Leslie said she was trying to sell a phone to a customer when it all happened. She said a robbery happened at the same store back in April.

