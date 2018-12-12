0 Crime analyst concerned about large amount of 'dollar store' robberies in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crime analyst is calling on Family Dollar and Dollar General stores to invest into armed security.

This comes after a slew of armed robberies at the stores.

A law enforcement analyst said the latest incidents are draining departments’ resources because they're spending so much time attending to these crimes. Most of the robberies were caught on surveillance cameras, but an expert said cameras aren't enough.

In almost every store robbery at Dollar General and Family Dollar Stores this year, the robber is seen walking inside with a gun and demanding money from the cashier.

“I guarantee you this is happening several times a week across Memphis and Shelby County – the holidays are approaching, it’s going to get worse,” said Bernie Cobb, retired SCSO captain.

The Memphis police department said most of the criminals FOX13 reported about recently are still on the run.

Cobb said law enforcement agencies are talking to the stores about how to prevent the robberies.

“I guarantee you, law enforcement have met with these owners, the store owners, the management and they’re encouraging them to get armed security,” he said.

Some of the latest incidents caught on camera last week at stores on Summer Avenue, Ramil Road and Macon Road are similar. Once the armed thieves got the money, they run out of the stores.

In one incident, the thieve didn’t get away with anything.

“The criminals know that there are no security guards there. Some of these stores, even though they have been robbed several times, refused to put security guards in stores,” Cobb said.

Cobb said some of the store owners said they can't afford the extra expense.

He said companies are taking a big risk that could be putting employees and shoppers in danger.

“I tend to believe that these stores that we’re talking about are willing to accept the risk, most of the money, it’s insured basically, but the collateral damage is going to be somebody getting hurt, a customer or an employee getting hurt, shot or killed,” Cobb said.

FOX13 asked the stores’ corporate offices to find out what they're doing to tackle this problem. We are still waiting to hear back from them.

We also asked MPD how many assaults have taken place in these incidents. We will let you know what they say.

