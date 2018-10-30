0 Crime commission says gun crimes are down across Memphis

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - The Memphis Shelby Crime Commission released new data that shows gun crimes in Memphis and the unincorporated parts of Shelby County are down.

In fact, the commission reported gun crimes are down 17 percent this year, compared to 2017. But people in some neighborhoods are not convinced.

Especially after this weekend when a high school Halloween party turned frightening and violent. Five people were shot and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Memphis Police told FOX13 three suspects dressed in black opened fire.

Those types of crime are on the decline, according to Memphis Shelby Crime Commission president Bill Gibbons.

"Through September of this year, gun crimes in the city of Memphis and the unincorporated parts of Shelby County are down 17.3 percent," said Gibbons.

Gibbons said many people will struggle to accept the data from the TBI because "citizens really can't sense and feel a reduction in the numbers."

Despite last week's crime commission data showing violent crime down, FOX13 looked at the figures which show the number of homicides in Memphis.

The numbers come close to matching how people were murdered this time last year. It is nowhere to close to the record violent year of 2016 when the homicide number reached 228.

"I understand that citizens don't feel it yet," said Gibbons.

Gibbons credits the drop in gun crimes to aggressive prosecution on the state and federal level, tougher laws for felons caught with a firearm, and more efficient data driven policing by the Sheriff's Office and MPD.

"We have really tried to communicate to the street level the consequences of engaging in gun crime and hopefully that is changing the behavior to some degree," said Gibbons.

To view the full report, click here.

