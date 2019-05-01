0 Crime on college campuses in Tennessee down since 2017, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual “Crime on Campus” report, detailing how crime on college campuses has changed year over year.

The report compiled data submitted to TBI through the state’s Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.

It was released just hours before two people were killed and others were injured in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte Tuesday evening.

Overall, crime reported by Tennessee colleges and universities decreased by 15.5 percent from 2017 to 2018.

Robberies also were down significantly, by 50 percent in that same timeframe.

Sex crimes dropped nearly 18 percent, with rapes decreasing 10.2 percent, according to the report.

The University of Memphis reported more than 120 safety-related incidents involving students on or near campus in 2017. They fell into four categories, including arrests for major crimes and violence against women.

The director of campus police and safety at Christian Brother’s University said one reason crime is down at CBU and several other campuses is because colleges are getting more serious about security.

They are taking advantage of new technology, such as the Live Safe app that allows students to notify police in case of emergencies.

The live safe alert was sent by a student on that campus in March after a shootout in a CBU parking lot.

For a look at the entire report from TBI, click here.

