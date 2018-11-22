0 ‘Crime saturation' operations leading to high number of arrests in Shelby County

Nearly 100 people have been arrested during two “crime saturation” operations in Shelby County and Memphis.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they are studying trends in areas where a high number of crimes are reported.

SCSO officials told FOX13 this holiday season, they have more ways than one to catch felons and low-line offenders.

“When we conduct these saturations, we are going after violent felons,” said Lt. Anthony Buckner.

These operations last around five hours into the next morning.

During the most recent operation last week, 43 people were arrested across the county – 20 of which were for felonies.

Buckner said with the help from Memphis Police, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Department of Corrections, they situate themselves in areas where crime is mostly reported.

Three weeks ago, more than 50 people were arrested during the saturation mission.

Three of the people arrested in the first saturation were wanted for murder.

“The saturations are really designed to have a mass presence of police to respond to a particular crime trend,” Buckner said. “However, after the saturation we have other resources and other strategies we deploy. Some of them you may see others you may not.”

SCSO told FOX13 they are preparing to begin another endeavor protecting malls and stores in certain areas of the county.

The “Lock It Or Lose It” campaign is to basically encourage people to lock their cars while shopping.

