Crime scene tape surrounds Southaven home, police seen carrying shovels to backyard

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Southaven police are investigating a home, but are staying tight-lipped about why they are at the house.
Neighbors said the crime scene started on Burton Lane on Monday afternoon.
While FOX13 was watching on Tuesday, we saw police taking shovels and rakes into the backyard.
FOX13 reached out to Southaven police who said, "We are holding the residence until this morning preparing to continue an open investigation that we have. It is not anything we can comment on at this time. "
BREAKING: Detectives are surrounding a home on Burton Ln in Southaven. I saw investigators take shovels and rakes into the backyard. Neighbors tell me crime scene tape went up Sunday afternoon. Police say they are not commenting on the investigation right now. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/esQsXH0TAd— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) July 9, 2019
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}