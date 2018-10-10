0 Crime spree targets multiple gated communities in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - People living in three gated communities in Collierville are frustrated after a crime spree Monday night.

Two cars were stolen out of the Carrington Apartments and Signature Apartment complexes off Winchester Rd. Seven others were burglarized in the same apartments and the Legacy Apartments.

Collierville Police sent FOX13 a photo from surveillance cameras. They say the white Nissan in the picture is linked to the suspects. The Nissan has temporary tags and the white Tundra is one of the stolen vehicles.

“It’s unfortunate that people come into our town and take the property of others,” Alderman Billy Patton said.

Patton said he has not been vocal about his frustrations with crime in Collieville. Patton, other city leaders, and Collierville Police are working together to create new ways to fight crime.

“We think it’s going to be surprisingly effective and making sure that if you come to Collieville in the middle of the night for crime – you probably won’t be leaving unless your in handcuffs,” said Patton.

He didn’t explain exactly what the plan is, because criminals could use the information to their advantage. However, Alderman did confirm that more officers will be on the streets.

CPD said six of the seven burglarized cars were unlocked. Patton would like to advise the public that it’s time for people to start locking their doors, so they won’t be easy targets.

If you have any information on the suspect involved, contact the Collierville Police.

