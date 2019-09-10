0 Crime Stoppers receives historic number of valuable tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - People in Memphis fighting back against crime by picking up the phone and calling Crime Stoppers.

FOX13 learned last month, the anonymous crime tip program received its highest number of value calls ever.

And crime stoppers couldn't be happier as well as the police.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to figured FOX13 obtained, more and more citizens are calling the program to tell what they know about an unsolved crime.

Criminals in Memphis must look over their shoulder because people are calling crime stoppers in record numbers.

Since January through June, 158 people called the program with valuable tips-- a nearly 20 percent increase from last year.

Buddy Chapman, who works for Crime Stoppers, told FOX13 in August, 53 people called Crime Stoppers.

It was the largest amount of calls received since the program began.

"People are sick of crime. People are sick of people making excuses for criminals," Chapman said.

New numbers released show federal, state and local law enforcement addressed the National Public Safety Partnership that began in 2018 when the number of carjacking in Memphis spiked more than 60 percent.

Recent arrests have dropped resulting in a 20 percent drop in that type of crime.

Some of those arrests could have come from a crime stopper tip.

"Maybe we only need that last digit. Maybe we only need to know that the car is blue and not black," Chapman said.

Chapman also credited a new push to advertise the program on MATA bus and stations.

It cost the nonprofit more than $80,000. The money came from a donor.

"We don't know what we are going to do once this particular phase is over. As you know, we rely totally on corporate and private donations," Chapman said.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.