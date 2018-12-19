Crime trending downward for unincorporated Shelby County residents

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Crime is trending down for people living in unincorporated Shelby County.
In fact, crime dropped 31 percent from November to December in those parts of the Mid-South.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 the good news is the result of its recent operations which “saturated” certain parts of the county.
Better policing, cooperation from other agencies and people listening to warnings on how to avoid being a victim all have contributed to the decrease.
It was not just flooding the streets with deputies and other law enforcement officers. The sheriff’s office calls it “policing with a purpose.”
