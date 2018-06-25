Critical accident sends 82-year-old man to hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical accident near the Cheddar's restaurant on Germantown Parkway.
Officers arrived on the scene at 2:48 a.m. Monday.
Investigators told FOX13 the 82-year-old man possibly had a medical episode while driving.
MPD said the man was seen driving southbound in the northbound lanes before the crash.
He was taken to St. Francis Bartlett for treatment.
He was transported St. Francis Bartlett.
