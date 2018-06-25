  • Critical accident sends 82-year-old man to hospital

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police responded to a critical accident near the Cheddar's restaurant on Germantown Parkway.

    Officers arrived on the scene at 2:48 a.m. Monday.

    Investigators told FOX13 the 82-year-old man possibly had a medical episode while driving.

    MPD said the man was seen driving southbound in the northbound lanes before the crash.

    He was taken to St. Francis Bartlett for treatment.

