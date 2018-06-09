Critical shooting reported near Malco Majestic Cinema

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a critical shooting in the 3700 block of Malco Way near Clicks and Malco Majestic Theater.
Police arrived on the scene around 3:40 that morning.
Investigators told FOX13 a woman was shot on the scene. She was then transported by private vehicle to Baptist East.
The victim has been listed in critical condition.
No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
At approx 3:40am a female shooting victim was transported to Baptist East by private vehicle. Officers were advised that the shooting occured at 3705 Malco Way near Clicks. The female victim is listed as critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 9, 2018
