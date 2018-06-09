  • Critical shooting reported near Malco Majestic Cinema

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD responded to a critical shooting in the 3700 block of Malco Way near Clicks and Malco Majestic Theater.

    Police arrived on the scene around 3:40 that morning.

    Investigators told FOX13 a woman was shot on the scene. She was then transported by private vehicle to Baptist East.

    The victim has been listed in critical condition. 

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

     

