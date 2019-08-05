Critical shooting victim dropped off at North Memphis fire station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for information after a critical shooting victim was dropped off at a North Memphis fire station.
Memphis Police said the victim was dropped off at Memphis Fire Station #19 on Chelsea Ave.
Investigators said a man was dropped off at the fire house. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Police believe the shooting happened near Jackson and Hollywood.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.
