Critical shooting victim dropped off at North Memphis fire station

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for information after a critical shooting victim was dropped off at a North Memphis fire station.

    Memphis Police said the victim was dropped off at Memphis Fire Station #19 on Chelsea Ave.

    Investigators said a man was dropped off at the fire house. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police believe the shooting happened near Jackson and Hollywood. 

    No suspect information is available at this time.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates on the investigation.

