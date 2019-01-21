Critical shooting victim dropped off at North Memphis firehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators are searching for a suspect after a shooting victim was dropped off at a North Memphis firehouse.
Police said the victim was dropped off in the 2200 block of Chelsea Ave at Station 19.
The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Lambert.
Officers said the suspect fled the scene in a black Infiniti with red dealer tags. The suspect was driving southbound on Lambert.
The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 arrests made after double shooting in Memphis neighborhood
- Oregon man shot dead after killing 4 family members, including baby, deputies say
- Police searching for suspect wanted in weekend homicide
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}