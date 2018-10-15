Cromwell Elementary on lockdown after shots were fired in the area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several gunshots were heard near Cromwell Elementary School, prompting to school to be put on lockdown.
SCS told FOX13 the school was put on lockdown as a safety precaution.
"All students and staff are safe inside the school," according to a statement from Shelby County Schools.
Parents have been informed that dismissal has been temporarily delayed.
Cromwell Elementary is located in the 4900 block of Cromwell Ave.
