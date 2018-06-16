Cross County jailers arrested for DWI, booked into same jail

CROSS CO., Ark. - Two jailers at the Cross County Jail were arrested Thursday night, police said.
According to police, the former jail employees were arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and booked into the Cross County Jail – the same jail in which they worked.
The men were identified as Alvin Miller and Zachary Silver.
In a release from the Cross County Sheriff, JR Smith, he said both men were “relieved of their duties with the department and will not be allowed to return to work.”
Miller and Silver were released on bond and are awaiting court dates.
