Cross County man arrested for running from deputy, having meth on him

A Cross County man is facing a slew of charges after he ran from a deputy.
According to the press release, the Cross County Sheriff's Officer deputy tried to pull over Paris Wilson for a traffic ticket. He fled for a distance but eventually crashed into a ditch. The deputy was able to arrest him.
Deputies found a loaded weapon inside the truck. When he got to the jail, police found drugs on him including meth.
Paris is facing a long list of charges which can be seen below:
- Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms A.C.A. 5-74-106 (Class Y Felony)
- Furnishing Prohibited Articles A.C.A. 5-54-119 (Class B Felony)
- Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance “meth” A.C.A. 5-64-419 (Class C Felony)
- Possession of Firearm by Certain Person A.C.A. 5-73-103 (Class D Felony)
- Fleeing in A Vehicle A.C.A. 5-54-125 (Class D Felony)
- Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance > 2 grams A.C.A. 5-64-419 (Class A Misd.)
- Fleeing on Foot A.C.A. 5-54-125 (Class B Misd.)
- Speeding A.C.A. 27-50-302 (Traffic)
- Reckless Driving A.C.A. 27-50-308 (Traffic)
- No Insurance A.C.A. 27-22-104 (Traffic)
- Fictitious Tags A.C.A. 27-14-306 (Traffic)
- No Registration A.C.A. 27-14-701 (Traffic)
