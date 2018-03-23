  • Cross County man arrested for running from deputy, having meth on him

    Updated:

    A Cross County man is facing a slew of charges after he ran from a deputy. 

    According to the press release, the Cross County Sheriff's Officer deputy tried to pull over Paris Wilson for a traffic ticket. He fled for a distance but eventually crashed into a ditch. The deputy was able to arrest him. 

    Trending stories:

    Deputies found a loaded weapon inside the truck. When he got to the jail, police found drugs on him including meth. 

    Paris is facing a long list of charges which can be seen below: 

    • Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms A.C.A. 5-74-106 (Class Y Felony)
    • Furnishing Prohibited Articles A.C.A. 5-54-119 (Class B Felony)
    • Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance “meth” A.C.A. 5-64-419 (Class C Felony)
    • Possession of Firearm by Certain Person A.C.A. 5-73-103 (Class D Felony)
    • Fleeing in A Vehicle A.C.A. 5-54-125 (Class D Felony)
    • Possession of Schedule VI Controlled Substance > 2 grams A.C.A. 5-64-419 (Class A Misd.)
    • Fleeing on Foot A.C.A. 5-54-125 (Class B Misd.)
    • Speeding A.C.A. 27-50-302 (Traffic)
    • Reckless Driving A.C.A. 27-50-308 (Traffic)
    • No Insurance A.C.A. 27-22-104 (Traffic)
    • Fictitious Tags A.C.A. 27-14-306 (Traffic)
    • No Registration A.C.A. 27-14-701 (Traffic)

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cross County man arrested for running from deputy, having meth on him