Crossing guard hospitalized after hit by car near local elementary school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A crossing guard has been sent to the hospital after getting hit by a car near a local elementary school.
Memphis police were called to Grahamwood Elementary School around 3:40 Wednesday afternoon.
Police told FOX13 the guard was hit near Faxon and N. Graham.
The driver responsible for hitting the guard remained on the scene.
Investigators said the crossing guard was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
It's unclear if charges have been filed at this time.
