Crossing guard struck by car in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a crossing guard being hit in Memphis. 

    According to Memphis fire, they are responding to the 3300 block of Overton Crossing. 

    This is in front of the Memphis Business Academy. 

    The victim's condition has not been released. Heavy rain has been inundating Memphis since yesterday, however, it is not clear if the weather contributed to the accident. 

    A crossing guard was also struck in September. 

