0 Crucial tip helps prevent potential mass shooting at Memphis church, former FBI agent says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former FBI agent said the investigation that stopped a mass shooting in Memphis was cut and dry.

Agents told FOX13 it took about four days to build a case against suspect Thomas McVicker.

They relied on text messages and interviews, but they said the most important piece of information came from a phone call with a person who was trying to save lives.

FOX13 showed the affidavit to retired FBI Agent CM Sturgis. He called the investigation cut and dry.

According to the affidavit, an agent got the first tip on August 12. A friend of McVicker provided text messages and details about phone conversations where McVicker shared plans about a mass killing at a church in Memphis.

According to the criminal complaint, the friend claimed McVicker was “going to shoot up” a church when he was in Memphis on Aug. 22. The friend told agents McVicker said he “intended to take a knife and slit the pastor’s throat.”

Indiana State Police took McVicker into custody on Aug. 16.

Sturgis pointed out that some important facts were missing from the court documents but said they may be made public in future court hearings.

"We have no idea at the time of arrest what was recovered. Was the pistol recovered? Were additional weapons recovered? Did he have a manifesto in there? Did he have additional targets that he laid out? Did he have a specific church? All these things will come out," Sturgis said.

Sturgis also told FOX13 his crime was stopped in its tracks because someone called the FBI to report a suspicion.

