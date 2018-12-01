Crye-Leike says someone tried to breach its computer systems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis real estate agency is investigating after officials said someone tried to breach their systems.
Crye-Leike President Steve Brown told FOX13 someone attempted to “breach” their computer systems Thursday night.
Brown said the head of their internal IT department started shutting down internal systems to protect themselves, but he said there won’t be any interruptions in business.
They have a team of IT experts taking a look at what happened, and now they’re taking every precaution to protect their clients and their information.
At this time, Brown said they don’t believe any customer information has been compromised.
The FBI was notified Friday about the incident. Brown doesn’t know if the FBI has launched an investigation.
“We are working diligently. We’re still closing real estate transactions,” said Brown. “All of our offices are open, and our customers’ information and data is keenly important to us. We’re always concerned if anything happens like this, but that’s why we’ve got multiple systems in place to protect our data and we’re working as hard as we can right now.”
Brown said he doesn’t know the extent of the damage or how many servers might be affected.
The company is currently using backup systems.
