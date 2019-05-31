Curbside recycling suspended in Southaven after large fire at Memphis recycling plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A large fire burned at a recycling plant in Memphis, near I-240 and Lamar Avenue.
The exact location is 3197 Farrisview Blvd, which is a recycling plant owned by the City of Memphis and operated by Republic Services.
Smoke was visible for miles and flames could be seen outside the building.
According to the fire department, one firefighter is being treated for head exhaustion.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
None of the plant's employees were injured.
It is reported there were about 30 workers at the facility during the fire.
According to firefighters, cardboard is the only material that caught on fire. It is reported that the fire started outside.
The City of Southaven announed its curbside recyling services will be suspended on Saturday, June 1, being that the fire prevents them from collecting curbside items.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}