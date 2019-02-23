  • Current closures due to severe weather

    Severe weather is heading towards the Mid-South and flooding is already a concern in multiple areas. 

    Below is a list of the current closures and places to avoid. 

    Mississippi

    • Lake Center:

      • Hubbard Road is washed out in one section. Traffic can not make it through in either direction.

    • Marshall County:
      • Duck Pond Road in Marshall County is currently underwater. 
    • Oxford:
      • Ramp to South Lamar from Highway 6 is partially washed out. The road is currently open, however, officials said that could change. 

    Tennessee 

    • Mud Island:
      • The 1400 block of E. Island Place to Mud Island Dr. until further notice due to flooding, according to the Memphis police. 
    • Germantown:
      •  The Greenway is closed

