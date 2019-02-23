Current closures due to severe weather

Severe weather is heading towards the Mid-South and flooding is already a concern in multiple areas.
Below is a list of the current closures and places to avoid.
Mississippi
Lake Center:
Hubbard Road is washed out in one section. Traffic can not make it through in either direction.
-
- Marshall County:
- Duck Pond Road in Marshall County is currently underwater.
- Oxford:
- Ramp to South Lamar from Highway 6 is partially washed out. The road is currently open, however, officials said that could change.
Tennessee
- Mud Island:
- The 1400 block of E. Island Place to Mud Island Dr. until further notice due to flooding, according to the Memphis police.
- Germantown:
- The Greenway is closed
