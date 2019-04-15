Current SCS board member charged with DUI, reckless driving, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A former Memphis City Council member and current Shelby County Schools board member has been arrested.
According to a police report FOX13 obtained, Scott McCormick, District 5 SCS board member, was arrested Saturday night. The police report stated MPD responded to the 250 block of N. Main around 10:05 p.m. for a two-vehilce accident.
When officers arrived on the scene they observed a heavy odor of alcohol coming from one of the vehicles. The driver was Mr. McCormick.
When officers asked if McCormick had been drinking that night, he responded with "yes, I had one drink about an hour ago." The current SCS board member told officers he was leaving the "Regional One Night Gala," which was being hosted at the Canon Center.
McCormick told officers he was leaving the parking garage to make a left turn onton Front St., when a vehicle struck the rear driver-side door of his car. Both vehicles spun out and came to a disabling stop, according to the police report.
McCormick was arrested and transported to 201 Poplar. He has been charged with DUI/Driving Under the Influence, Vehicle Entering Highway from Private Road or Driveway and Reckless Driving.
He will face a judge Monday.
