0 Curtis Watson appears in court for hearing

LAUDERDALE CO., Tenn - An inmate charged with escaping prison then killing a prison administrator appeared in court for his preliminary hearing.

Officials said Curtis Watson killed Debra Johnson inside her home then was on the run for five days before he was captured 10 miles away from the prison

Based on the testimony, the correction officers were oblivious that he was missing.

The officers testified that he did not require much one-on-one attention.

The correction officers said during his shift Watson disappeared for a small period of time. Officers found his cart at Correctional Administrator Debra Johnson's house

During the hearing, they didn't panic because they located Watson later and Watson told them he was working on a mower at her home.

This wasn't unusual because Watson didn't require much supervision, and he would work on mechanical problems, according to testimony.

Later during cross-examination, FOX13 found out the cameras at the minimum-security center are pointing at the parking lot instead of the inmates working.



Court is back in session. Trinity Minter testified about the moment she found Debra Johnson dead inside her home. Minter said she found Johnson with a cord wrapped around her neck. She works as a warden at the women's residential center. @FOX13Memphis — Jacque Masse (@massereports) November 20, 2019

Shannon Murphy is a nurse who responded after Debra Johnson was found dead inside her home. She said Johnson was found on the bed with a cord wrapped three times around her neck. — Jacque Masse (@massereports) November 20, 2019

