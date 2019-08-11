Curtis Watson sighting confirmed in Henning, TN, early Sunday morning, authorities say

HENNING, TN - Curtis Ray Watson has officially been sighted in Henning, Tennessee, according to authorities.
The Tennessee Department of Correction tweeted early Sunday morning two pics of Watson off a home surveillance system. A resident spotted him on the home's ring camera at 3:30 Sunday morning and called police.
#BREAKING: Escaped dangerous inmate, Curtis Ray Watson has been spotted in Henning, TN. He has changed his clothes. A resident spotted him on the home's ring camera at 3:30 Sunday morning and called police. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/kSgzRx1bBf— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) August 11, 2019
Per the pics the Tennessee Department of Correction shared, Watson has changed his clothing and now appears to be wearing camo bib overalls and a hat while carrying a camp backpack.
Watson is still considered extremely dangerous. If you see him, call 9-1-1 immediately.
