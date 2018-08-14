Customers being targeted at Life Time Fitness in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Customers at a popular Collierville gym are being targeted by thieves.
Collierville police said several cars were broken into at the Life Time Fitness on Houston Levee over the past week.
Many people were surprised about the burglaries because the lot always seems full.
“This is a really crowded place so I’m not sure how this could happen,” said Prabu Ragupathi, a gym member.
One viewer told FOX13 he was missing his backpack and school laptop.
The suspect has not yet been identified and is still on the run, police said.
There are cameras keeping an eye on the property, despite the recent burglaries.
“I just make sure my belongings are not visible inside the car and I make sure I park near the building,” said Ragupathi.
If you have any information regarding the break-ins, call police.
