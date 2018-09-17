  • Customers, employees furious after months of no air conditioning in Memphis business

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Customers and employees are furious after a business in Memphis lost its air conditioning – and some said nothing is being done. 

    Customers at the Family Dollar in the 1200 block of Getwell Road told FOX13 the AC has been out for nearly two months, maybe longer. 

    “It’s hotter in there than it is out here,” said Brian Anderson, a customer. 

    How long customers say the problem has gone on, and why the store locked its doors today – on FOX13 News at 6.

     

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories