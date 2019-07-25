Customers evacuate after ‘suspicious package' reported inside Shelby County Walmart

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A “suspicious package” was reported inside a Shelby County Walmart.
According to Bartlett Police, customers evacuated the Walmart in the 8400 block of Highway 64 after the report of a suspicious package in the store.
Investigators said customers left the building as a precaution.
Police officers are investigating the store, and it is unclear what is inside the “package.”
Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies are assisting in the investigation, according to officials.
At this time Bartlett PD is investigating a report of a suspicious package at 8400 Hwy 64 walmart. SCSO is assisting on scene. As a precaution, Walmart customers have left the building. There is no additional information at this time.— Bartlett Police (@BARTLETTPOLICE) July 25, 2019
