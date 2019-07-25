  • Customers evacuate after ‘suspicious package' reported inside Shelby County Walmart

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A “suspicious package” was reported inside a Shelby County Walmart. 

    According to Bartlett Police, customers evacuated the Walmart in the 8400 block of Highway 64 after the report of a suspicious package in the store.

    Investigators said customers left the building as a precaution. 

    Police officers are investigating the store, and it is unclear what is inside the “package.”

    Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputies are assisting in the investigation, according to officials.

