0 CVS rolling out time-delay safes in all Tennessee stores to fight opioid epidemic, reduce crime

CVS Pharmacy announced the completion of rolling out time delay safes to all 169 stores in Tennessee.

CVS leaders said this is a way to fight the opioid epidemic while making their stores safe. CVS is making sure their stores and customers are safe.

“CVS is really committed to ending the opioid crisis in this country,” said Rob Helmer, regional asset protection manager of CVS.

On Thursday, all 169 stores in Tennessee got on board using time delay safes in their pharmacies. CVS made the announcement Thursday in Nashville.

Leaders from CVS said the safes will help prevent pharmacy robberies and combat the ongoing opioid epidemic in the state.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“Obviously as you all well know, pharmacy robberies have become a challenging issue. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and our employees is our main priority,” Helmer said.

Medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone are now stored in time delay safes in every CVS Pharmacy in Tennessee.

According to CVS, time delay safes help deter pharmacy robberies by electronically delaying the time it takes for pharmacy employees to be able to open the safe.

According to FOX13 archives, more than 25 pharmacies have been robbed in the last two years.

At least eight of them have been at a CVS store.

“We believe this step is really a meaningful contribution to our efforts to prevent prescription drug abuse,” Helmer said.

CVS officials said in the event of a robbery the time delay safes cannot be overridden.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.