Cybersecurity company relocating to Memphis and will create 160 new jobs for area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More jobs are coming to the Memphis area.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and DEVCON officials announced today that the company will expand its operations and locate its headquarters in Memphis.
The cybersecurity company will invest $2.4 million and create 161 new jobs in Shelby County.
DEVCON is a cybersecurity software company providing edge security for corporate enterprise banks, ecommerce and major brands. DEVCON is the first company to offer real-time, security solutions to defend against data breaches, Magecart attacks, malware and exploitation of 3rd Party JavaScript.
