0 Cyntoia Brown-Long shares her experience with local pastor about faith, redemption

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hope and faith.

Those are the words Cyntoia Brown-Long used to discuss her transformation inside prison. Brown-Long was convicted of murdering a Nashville man back in 2004 who she says picked her up for sex.

She was granted clemency by then Governor Bill Haslam earlier this year. She was released in August after serving 15 years of her life sentence.

In a packed church, Cyntoia Brown-Long shared what she calls her transformation and how she said she transformed from a sex trafficking victim to an advocate.

“I think the testimony can help prevent other situations like mine from happening,” Brown-Long told FOX13. “That’s why I am so passionate about sharing it with young people, old people, everybody.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Brown-Long disused how she was a victim of sex trafficking. She maintains she acted in self-defense when she shot a man who picked her up for sex back in 2004.

“They started to teach me that my body was a tool to get the things I needed,” Brown-Long told FOX13.

While she spent 15 years in prison, she said her faith was tested. Often times she wanted to give up.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but anger started to set in because I started to feel like this isn’t right,” Brown-Long said. “I did everything you told me to do. I prayed every single day. I know you heard me.”

She said after about 10 years everything changed.

Brown-Long was granted clemency by former Governor Bill Haslam and after that she wanted to share her message to give people hope.

“What happened was a tragedy on all sides,” Brown-Long said. “If there is something I can say to make people turn their lives around, I’m going to say it.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.