DA: Former nanny poured salt down feeding tube of special needs child

A former nanny pleaded guilty to assaulting a special needs child.
Tiffany C Johnson, 34, was sentenced to six years in prison for putting 'massive amounts of salt' down the feeding tube of an 8-year-old boy who could not care for himself.
For months, the child was taken to a hospital due to vomiting and other medical issues.
The child recovered after stays in the hospital where doctors noted his sodium level had spiked.
According to the news release,
"There were not episodes of such illness when the boy was in his family’s care, and he had no more episodes after Johnson stopped working for the family in August 2014."
Johnson was sentenced to six-years in prison. She is ordered to serve 90 days in custody and the remainder on probation.
