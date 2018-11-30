0 DA in DeSoto County under fire after lawyers demand records in Ismael Lopez case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A chancery court judge is ordering District attorney to produce evidence to attorneys representing the family of a man mistakenly killed by Southaven Police in 2017.

Lawyers representing Ismael Lopez’s family are still demanding records from District Attorney John Champions office.

Police in Southaven wrongfully killed Ismael Lopez after serving a warrant at the wrong home nearly a year and a half ago.

After ignoring the terms of a subpoena from September, a chancery court judge is ordering District Attorney John Champion to give all documents related to Lopez’s case to the family’s attorneys.

The court order said Champion’s office must now turn over all the documents by December 31st.

Attorney Murray Wells is representing Lopez’s family.

"He is keeping from us is everything,” Wells said.

Wells said the task of getting very important information from DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion has been difficult.

"We are a little frustrated, but we have been frustrated for a long time. We have been looking for answers for about a year and a half and we are still getting stonewalled,” Wells said.

The judge also sanctioned Champion to pay $300 for not providing material requested in the subpoena.

"It seems like there could be a conservative effort and law enforcement down in Southaven to keep the public from knowing what happened,” Wells said.

Wells says he and the family will soon learn more about what kept a grand jury from indicting the officers involved in Lopez’s death.

"We think the ball is squarely in his court. We think the judge in DeSoto County has spoken clearly and loudly,” Wells said.

FOX13 called district attorney John Champion’s office three times for comment.

We have not heard back from him yet.

