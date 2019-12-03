DA rules Memphis 11-year-old's shooting death to be accidental, no charges filed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The District Attorney for Shelby County has determined the shooting death of a child was accidental.
Nov. 29, an 11-year-old boy died after he played with a pistol that discharged at a relative's home.
The home was located in the 3700 block of Station Way in southeast Memphis.
Investigators said the boy found the pistol under a mattress in the bedroom of an adult who was legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
Officials said the adult was not in the apartment at the time of the shooting, but told the boy and his 13-year-old cousin to stay out of her closed-door bedroom.
Police said the gun was in a holster and the safety was on.
After the District Attorney considered all the circumstances - including the age of the victim and the fact that the pistol was not easily accessible. The death has been ruled accidental.
