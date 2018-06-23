0 DA's office teams up with local churches to help Memphis motorists with suspended licenses

Churches and the District Attorney's Office is coming together to help struggling motorists, parents, and others.

The event is called Restoration Saturday will be held this weekend at five local churches where representatives from several government offices will be available to offer a helping hand, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Wednesday.

For example, Memphis drivers whose licenses have been cancelled or suspended will have an opportunity to get back in compliance, issues of child support can be addressed and persons with minor criminal offenses on their records can find out if those offenses can be expunged.

On hand at the five churches will be representatives from the Tennessee Department of Safety, Maximus (child support), the DA’s Office (expungement), General Sessions Criminal Court Clerk’s Office, and Memphis City Court Clerk’s Office.

"Each year we have more than 20,000 cases of drivers charged with driving on revoked licenses and that’s a problem for everyone, both on the streets and in the already crowded courtrooms,” said Gen. Weirich. “Restoration Saturday will offer drivers a chance to either get their licenses back on the spot, or to get them on the right path to doing so.”

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (June 23) at these locations:

Pursuit of God Church at 3171 Signal St.;

Rising Sun Outreach at 5255 Tulane Road;

Impact Baptist Church at 2025 Clifton Ave.;

Pavilion of Hope at 4170 Riverdale Road, and

Iglesia Nueva Vida at 4945 Winchester Road.

The idea for the Restoration Saturday grew out of a meeting last month of a group called Pastors, Police and Prosecutors whose broad-based mission is the betterment of Memphis.



