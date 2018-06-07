DA to seek life without parole for Tennessee church shooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - (WZTV) The Nashville District Attorney's Office plans to seek a life sentence without parole for a man accused of opening fire on an Antioch church last fall.
Emanuel K. Samson is accused of killing one woman and injuring several others when he opened fire on the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ during a Sunday service Sept. 24.
Police testified in October that Samson indicated the shooting was not racially or religiously motivated during an interview after the shooting.
Part of the investigation is being handled by the FBI.
According to Nashville police, Samson said he had heard "voices" and seen "visions," and had a vision particularly about that church.
Police found a handwritten note that referred to the deadly church shooting in Charleston, S.C. Officers have not released the contents of the note.
If found guilty, the DA's office said Samson could face additional sentences for the remaining 42 counts under his indictment.
