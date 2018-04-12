DA: Woman indicted for killing husband

A Memphis woman was indicted Thursday on charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated assault.
Barbara Hogan Oliver was indicted by a grand jury. Investigators said Barbara stabbed her husband, Keith Oliver, on June 3, 2017.
The attack happened on the 500 block of King Road.
Trending stories:
- Man killed by police after stabbing his daughter to death, neighbors say
- Pizza delivery driver shoots teen at Shelby County apartment complex
- RECALL ALERT: Bone fragments found in Salisbury steak, at least three people injured
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Nearly 30 days later, he died from his injuries.
According to the District Attorney's Office, the case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Omar Malik of the DA’s Domestic Violence Prosecution Unit which prosecutes felony cases of domestic assault and homicide committed by intimate partners.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}