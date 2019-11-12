0 Dad takes kids out of school to enjoy the snow

As much of the Mid-south experienced frigid temperatures, other parts saw snow falling.

The Stewart family chose to take in today's snow fall in Downtown Memphis at Tom Lee Park.

Phillip Stewart told FOX13 that he decided to take his kids out of school for the day for the experience.

"This is nice for the first sight," Stewart said. "For the first sight of winter, this is pretty cool."

Despite the below freezing temperatures, Stewart says both he and his kids enjoyed the snow.

"The babies enjoying it! The babies are enjoying it, I am too as well," said Stewart.

In the middle of the excitement, Stewart's younger son Dontevis told FOX13 he was a little disappointed with the snows timing.

"I was really hoping for my birthday month for it to come but, it didn't," he said.

Stewart's daughter, Briuna, shared her surprise with the early snow.

"It's kind of surprising because it's November," she said. "We haven't even had Thanksgiving yet."

Stewart told us he is preparing for what he thinks is going to be a nice winter.

"I was waiting on December," Stewart said. "I was not expecting it this early in November. But it's cool, that lets you know we're going to have a good winter so bundle up!"

