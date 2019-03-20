Dairy Queen giving away ice cream today

Dairy Queen is giving away free ice cream.
Today only, participating locations will be handing out free small vanilla soft-serve cones as part of Dairy Queen’s annual “Free Cone Day” promotion.
“We love that our tradition of Free Cone Day has become synonymous with return of warmer weather and bringing people together,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at ADQ. “We know the start of soft-serve season brings joy to our fans, and we can’t wait to help spread smiles.”
