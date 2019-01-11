0 Damage to driveway of Memphis business caused by postal service trucks, owner says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man from Raleigh is filing a complaint with the United States Postal Service after he said workers have damaged his business’ driveway by driving over it with 18-wheelers.

Donnie Wheeler plans on opening the Refuge Thrift and Boutique Shop this spring but now is worried it could be delayed due to the damage.

Wheeler said the damage is about $6,000, which he doesn’t plan on paying for. He said he filed a tort claim with the postal service.

Tracks and holes cover the driveway to his business which is currently under construction.

Wheeler said 18-wheelers from the postal office next door have caused major damage to his property.

“Continually coming through here it keeps getting bigger, this hole here has probably tripled in size within last 60 days,” said Wheeler.

Wheeler received a grant from the city to open a job readiness program off Austin Peay Highway that will have a coffee shop, boutique and lab inside.

He said all this damage could push his plans to open in the spring back.

“For the last year I’ve written them letters, I’ve gone to the postal office trying to meet with the post master and to no avail. They are never there,” said Wheeler.

He said he decided to take it to the next level when he found out it cost almost $6,000 to repair the parking lot area.

Wheeler is working on filing a tort claim with USPS.

“It’s very frustrating when you are trying to raise money through donors to get this done and you get faced with another $6,000 you weren’t expecting,” said Wheeler.

FOX13 reached out to the postal service spokesperson who said they are aware of the issue and that he has the right to file a tort claim.

Wheeler said the claim will be sent to the postal service tomorrow.

Below is the full statement issued by USPS regarding the owner’s claim:

“The Postal Service is aware of the issue with the property next to our Memphis Raleigh Station. The customer has the right to file a tort claim should they wish to do so. The Raleigh Station manager can provide information on filing the claim. How the claim is adjudicated will depend on the specific facts involved.”

