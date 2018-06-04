  • Damaging winds rip through Arkansas community, described as 'war zone'

    By: Chloe Morroni

    Updated:

    ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. - Damaging winds ripped through St. Francis County, Arkansas Saturday night, leaving a large path of destruction behind affecting about 12,000 people.

    Forrest City looked like a war zone Sunday when FOX13 arrived. A 100-year-old, 100 foot Elm tree that once stood in Ann Moody's mom's yard, came crashing down, taking out the front of her sister's house right next door. Ann's niece, Mary Brown, said her mother was on that porch just 30 seconds before and she's just thankful she wasn't hurt.

    "I don't know what I would have done if it would have been my mom," Brown said.

    Disaster relief members from area churches immediately started helping families Sunday by cleaning up debris, free of charge. Emergency management leaders say the storm left a path of destruction behind about 10 miles long. Shane Dallas, the St. Francis Co. Emergency Management Coordinator said he hasn't seen damage this bad before.

    "This is the worst I've seen. We've got huge trees uprooted, wide spread damage from the north part of the county to the southern part of the city limits," Dallas told FOX13.

    Massive trees were blocking roads, a fire station was destroyed, the roof was ripped right off the garage at the area Chamber Of Commerce. FOX13 was told much of the area is without power and it could be days before it's restored.

    Emergency management leaders said there are reports of some minor injuries but fortunately no deaths.

