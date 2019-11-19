Dance teacher pleads guilty to HIV, sex charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 30-year-old private dance teacher has pled guilty to having unprotected sex with a teenage student and exposing him to the AIDS virus, said the Shelby County District Attorney.
John Conner III was scheduled to go to trial this week, but instead pled guilty to felony charges of criminal exposure to HIV, statutory rape by an authority figure, and solicitation of a minor.
He is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
Investigators said Conner, then 26, and a 16-year-old boy met on a social media website in 2015 and had unprotected sex several times in the defendant's automobile.
Soon after that, the teen joined Conner's dance team, the Infamous Dancerettes, and the relationship continued with the exchange of text messages about their sexual activity and nude photos, the DA said.
Conner did not tell the teen that he had been diagnosed with HIV in January 2012, records said. In August 2016, the teen told his parents he had had sex with his dance coach and thought he should be tested after he heard Conner had HIV. The teen then tested positive for HIV.
Conner also has two similar cases pending with sexual partners ages 17 and 24.
