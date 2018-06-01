0 Dangerous chemicals pour onto interstate after fiery 18-wheeler crash

Batesville crews continued to clear I-55 Friday morning after sulfur spilled onto the ground. It was the result of a tanker truck crashing and catching on fire.

The driver and two Batesville Police officers are in the hospital.

BPD told FOX13 the officers rescued the driver from the scene. The chief said the driver is in critical condition. Both officers are in the ICU, and one has a collapsed lung.

Daniel Cole with the Panola County Emergency Management Agency told FOX13 they sprang into action before knowing about the hazardous chemical.

“They could hear someone who needed help, and I hail them as heroes no doubt,” Cole said. “I mean they brought going above and beyond to a whole new level yesterday.”

Cole told FOX13 sulfur is used mostly in industrial plants. We found out it is used in matches and fireworks too.

Crews had to put out the fire by covering it with dirt. This also contained the sulfur.

Cole said water causes sulfur to turn into a dangerous gas.

“If you inhale the fumes, it would turn to acid in your mouth and lungs, and eat away at your respiratory system,” he said.

A private company is collecting the dirt and chemicals. They will move it to a hazardous waste land fill.

