Dangerous Heat and Partly Cloudy Skies Forecast for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 PM.
- It's a warm and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 90s.
- Feels like temperatures will be 105+.
- Rain chance: 10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front will push through by early next week cooling us down to the 80s.
